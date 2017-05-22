Bus plunges off Mexican roadside killed at least 16

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least 16 people were killed and up to 25 were injured when a bus plunged some 100 meters off a roadside in a mountainous region of southern Mexico, Report informs citing TASS.

The accident occurred near the town of Motozintla when the bus ferrying people home from a spiritual retreat on the Pacific coast came off the road and fell down a steep slope.

According to reports, accident occurred due to speeding.

Emergency services work at the spot.