Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Five people were killed and several were injured after a bus veered off a bridge in east China’s Fujian Province on Friday, around 11 p.m. local time, Report informs citing the foreign media.

There are also victims, they were taken to hospitals with various injuries.

In total there were 19 people in the bus at the time of the accident.

The causes of the accident are being investigated.