© Foto: Marius Adrian Vlasin

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ The car pursued by the police crashed into a bus stop in boulevard in UK, as a result four people injured, Report informs citing the Russian media.

The incident occurred early this morning on Regent street.

The police reported that as a result of road traffic accident, a passer-by and three people in the car were injured. Victims were hospitalized, and the driver of the vehicle was detained for dangerous driving.