Bus crash: 13 killed, 25 injured in Nagaland, India

Baku.14 March.REPORT.AZ/ At least 13 people were killed and 25 others injured in a bus accident in Nagaland on Friday, Report informs citing foreign media, an official said.

The accident occurred in Phek district bordering Manipur.

According to the information, the Nagaland State Transport Corporation bus, on its way from Phek town, met with the accident at Lanyie.

"Eleven passengers died on the spot while two succumbed to their injuries in the hospital," the official said.

"Nineteen wounded people are being treated at a government hospital in Phek," he said, adding that six people were discharged from the hospital after first-aid.