Burundi President dies of heart attack

Burundi's government says outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza, 55, has died of a heart attack. Report informs citing the Al Jazeera.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday, the government announced "with great sorrow to Burundians and the international community" the passing of the president.

According to the statement, Nkurunziza had attended a volleyball match on Saturday afternoon and was taken to the hospital that evening after falling ill.

Although he appeared to recover on Sunday and spoke to those around him, his condition suddenly deteriorated on Monday morning. He then suffered a heart attack, and despite an immediate resuscitation attempt, doctors were unable to revive him.

Nkurunziza died at a hospital in Karuzi, eastern Burundi.

The government said there would be a period of national mourning for seven days from Tuesday and that flags would be flown at half-mast.