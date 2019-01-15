Bundeswehr consultant detained on suspicion of spying for Iran

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ German law enforcement bodies suspect a Bundeswehr employee of leaking classified information to Iranian special services for years, Report informs citing Deutsche Welle.

The federal prosecution in Carlsrue noted that they have a reasonable suspicion of espionage carried by detained German and Afghan citizen Abdula Hamid S. The order to arrest him was issued on December 6.

The 50-year-old accused was a consultant in country studies and liguistics.

According to Der Spiegel, due to his occupation he had access to a very important information, particularly related to military mission in Afghanistan, and probably other spheres of interest of the German security bodies.