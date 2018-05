Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Term of office of the 43th convocation of the Bulgarian Parliament (National Assembly) ends on January 27.

Report informs citing the TASS, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev issued a decree to dissolve the parliament.

According to the decree, early elections scheduled for March 26.

Notably, new president Rumen Radev assumed the post from his predecessor, on January 22.