Bulgaria's new president swears in before parliament

Sofia. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Inauguration ceremony of Bulgarian new presiden and vice-president was held.

Eastern Europe bureau of Report News Agency informs, firstly, Bulgarian and European anthems were played in the ceremony at the country's parliament - the National Assembly. Then Chairman of the Assembly Tsetska Tsacheva announced the decision of the Bulgarian Central Election Commission and President Rumen Radev and vice-president Iliyana Yotova took an oath of office.

Notably, Radev, a former air force commander and a member of the Socialist Party, won the Bulgarian presidential election on November 13, 2016 with some 58.5% of votes.

Notably, term of office of current president Rosen Plevneliev ends on January 22.