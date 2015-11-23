Brussels remains in lockdown

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Brussels is set to remain under security lockdown as Belgian police arrested 16 people in a wave of anti-terrorism raids, Report informs referring to the LifeNews.

Schools and the metro are shut on Monday as Brussels stays at the highest possible alert level over what Prime Minister Charles Michel called a "serious and imminent" threat of attacks similar to those that killed 130 people in France.

Officials will review the situation again later on Monday.

Police on Sunday carried out 19 raids in Brussels and three in the industrial town of Charleroi, detaining 16 people, prosecutors said, while the driver of a car was injured after police fired two shots when the vehicle drove at officers.

"Salah Abdeslam was not caught during the raids," federal prosecutor spokesman Eric Van Der Sypt told a press conference just after midnight, meaning Europe's most wanted man remains at large.