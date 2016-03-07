Brussels hosts ​EU-Turkey summit today

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ The EU summit - Turkey will be held on March 7 in Brussels. Report informs, the main issue of the summit will be a migration crisis in Europe.

On the eve of the EU-Turkey summit German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced questions they raise to Ankara. The summit will address the issue of lump sum payment of 3 billion EUR to Turkey to resolve the situation with the refugees.

Ahmet Davutoglu, EU leaders will discuss limiting the influx of migrants to Europe through the territory of this country with the Prime Minister of Turkey.

After the summit, a separate emergency meeting of Heads of State and Government of 28 states of the organization. This organization will also discuss migration crisis.