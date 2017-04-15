Brussels considers soft Brexit option

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Brussels consider a softer option for Britain's withdrawal from the EU, taking as a basis the relations of Norway and several other countries with the EU, Report informs citing the Gazeta.Ru.

The plan provides that Britain will join the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), members of which are Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

After that, the Britain will be able to apply for membership in the European Economic Area (EEA). This will subsequently give the country free access to the European market.

As noted, this option, called the "Norwegian model", will reduce the negative economic consequences of Britain's withdrawal from the EU and maintain trade ties.