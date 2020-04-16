"Bruising on feet could be a sign of coronavirus," doctors claim

Nasty purplish lesions that look like chickenpox, measles, or chilblains on toes and feet could be a sign of coronavirus, Spanish, and Italian doctors are reporting.

Patients with the dark sores, particularly children and adolescents, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Spain, as well as in Italy and France, Report says citing Metro news.

Now, one in five patients at Italian hospitals are presenting with the strange dermatological condition.

According to a child dermatologist, it has become increasingly common throughout Italy.

Usually, COVID-19 affects the lungs, causing persistent cough, breathing problems, and high fever. However, there are also increasing reports of diarrhea, testicular pain and a loss of taste and smell as ‘atypical’ signs in addition to these latest findings.

The Spanish General Council of Official Podiatrist Colleges has also raised the alarm about the possible new symptom of foot lesions. ‘These are purple-colored lesions (very similar to those of chickenpox, measles or chilblains) that usually appear around the toes and that usually heal without leaving marks on the skin.’

The Council of Podiatrists urges to be very vigilant because this may be a sign of COVID-19 detection that can help to avoid contagion.

From various Spanish health centers, dermatologists are now doing COVID-Skin studies to try and classify these lesions and bruises that have been appearing on patients with COVID-19.