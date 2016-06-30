Briton charged in US after assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ A British man arrested at a Donald Trump rally two weeks ago after allegedly trying to steal a police officer’s gun to shoot the Republican candidate has been indicted on federal charges relating to illegal weapons possession and disruption, Report informs referring to the BBC.

Michael Sandford, 20, from Dorking in Surrey, was taken into custody at a campaign event for the Republican presumptive nominee at the Treasure Island Casino in Las Vegas. He told police that his aim had been to kill Trump.

A federal grand jury found on Wednesday that there was enough evidence to charge Michael Sandford with two counts of illegal alien in possession of a firearm and one count of impeding and disrupting the orderly conduct of government business and official functions.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $750,000.

He has not yet entered a plea, but he was denied bail by federal magistrate George Foley on Monday on the grounds that he would be a flight risk.