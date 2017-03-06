 Top
    British security forces prevented 13 terror attacks in four years

    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ UK Security Services have prevented 13 potential terror attacks on territory of the country for almost four years. 

    According to the Assistant Commissionerfor Specialist Operations in the Metropolitan Police Service Mark Rowley, residents helped to prevent some of these attacks. Describing the public's contribution as "extraordinary", Rowley said: "Some of that information is a change in someone's behavior, some of that's about suspicious activity.

    "Sometimes that public information has actually started an investigation.

