British Royal family could lose $22 mln over coronavirus

The Royal budget could lose millions of pounds in revenue while residences remain closed to tourists during the coronavirus crisis, Report says, citing TASS.

Members of staff in the Royal Household face pay freezes, and projects halted amid the closures. These include Buckingham Palace, which usually welcomes visitors during summers when the Queen is at Balmoral.

The Sun newspaper reports Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel - the most senior official of the Royal Household - has warned staff that income is expected to fall by a third this year.

Last year, tourism earned the ­Royal Household more than £70 million. The newspaper said that the email from the Lord Chamberlainwarned staff that income is to fall by a third this year, nearly £18 million ( approximately $ 22 million).

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The whole country is very likely to be impacted financially by a coronavirus, and the Royal Household is no exception.

"However, the time to address this issue will be when the full impact of all the implications of the current situation is more evident.

"At the moment, the attention of the Royal Household is on ensuring it follows all the guidelines and supports the national effort in combatting Covid-19."

It was last week that Buckingham Palace would remain shut to visitors for the remainder of the year, while those booked to explore the Queen's London home will be refunded.