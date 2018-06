© BBC

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ 91-year-old Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain has visited Kensington of London Grenfell Tower fire on June 16.

Report informs citing the TASS, she met with the people, affected by the fire.

She was accompanied by her grandson Prince William.

Notably, 17 people were killed, 65 went missing in the high-rise building fire on June 14. The building had about 600 residents.