British police detained several people on suspicion of London attack

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Police investigating Saturday night's terror attack in London say they know the identity of the three attackers who killed seven people and injured 48.

Report informs citing the BBC, Police said a "number of people" had been detained following the raids, in Newham and Barking.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said a "huge amount" of forensic material and evidence had been seized from the van and police raids.

The Met Police said names of detainees would be released "as soon as operationally possible" as officers work to establish if they were part of a wider network.

In the evening of June 3, in the center of London, a van moving at high speed hit the sidewalk and struck pedestrians. The van then moved to the bridge and stopped near the Boro Market and stabbed revelers in nearby bars. Among the dead - two foreigners, citizens of France and Canada. Four police officers wounded.