    British parties suspend campaigning after bombing in Manchester

    Theresa May will chair an emergency Cobra meeting in next hours

    Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Conservatives, Labourists and other major parties have all suspended  general June 8 election campaigning after the fatal bombing in Manchester Arena, Report informs citing BBC.

    British PM Theresa May first announced suspension of the campaign, speaking in a statement in connection with the alleged terrorist attack in the center of Manchester.

    The Conservative Party, in a statement, confirmed that it is suspending the campaign.

    The largest opposition Labour Party also canceled its pre-election events. The party's leader Jeremy Corbyn reported. The Scottish National Party - the largest in Scotland - canceled release of its election manifesto planned on Tuesday due to the explosion.

    Lib Dem leader Tim Farron has cancelled a planned visit to Gibraltar. 

