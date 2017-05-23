British parties suspend campaigning after bombing in Manchester

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Conservatives, Labourists and other major parties have all suspended general June 8 election campaigning after the fatal bombing in Manchester Arena, Report informs citing BBC.

British PM Theresa May first announced suspension of the campaign, speaking in a statement in connection with the alleged terrorist attack in the center of Manchester.

The Conservative Party, in a statement, confirmed that it is suspending the campaign.

The largest opposition Labour Party also canceled its pre-election events. The party's leader Jeremy Corbyn reported. The Scottish National Party - the largest in Scotland - canceled release of its election manifesto planned on Tuesday due to the explosion.

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron has cancelled a planned visit to Gibraltar.