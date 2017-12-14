British parliament wins right to final vote on Brexit

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ British lawmakers approved changes in the law on Brexit, according to which the treaty on the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union should first be approved by the Parliament, Report informs citing Interfax.

As a result of voting in the House of Commons 309 MPs were in favor of changes, with 305 opposing it. In other words, parliament has won right to final vote on Brexit decision..

According to British experts, this decision will seriously weaken the position of British Prime Minister Theresa May before the next round of negotiations on Brexit, which will begin in Brussels on December 15.

Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) expressed disappointment with the outcome of the vote.