British Parliament to resume work on September 25

The British Parliament will resume its work on September 25, Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said, Report informs citing RIA Novosti

He explained that he had instructed the house that parliamentarians should resume their work from tomorrow- September 25.

According to the speaker, tomorrow the parliamentarians will consider the work of the ministries, as well as several documents that need to be addressed.

Notably, earlier the Supreme court of Great Britain recognized illegal the suspension of work of Parliament initiated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.