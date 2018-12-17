British media: May will be dismissed after Brexit

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Attorney General allegedly told the Cabinet ministers that Theresa May must be "removed" from office after Brexit so others can "take over" and renegotiate her deal, Report informs citing The Telegraph.

During a conference call with Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid and Michael Gove, Geoffrey Cox is said to have told ministers that they should "swallow" the Prime Minister's deal for now.

Earlier, it was reported that members of the Conservative Party of Great Britain began to prepare a new referendum on Brexit, without notifying the country's Prime Minister Theresa May.