UK foreign secretary calls payment to EU for Brexit "extortionate"

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ The UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has told MPs the European Union can "go whistle" for any "extortionate" final payment from the UK on Brexit.

"The sums I have seen that they propose to demand from this country appear to be extortionate, Johnson stressed. -It's about tens of billions of euros."

Decision to withdraw from the EU was made by the British in a referendum on June 23, 2016. On March 29, the United Kingdom officially launched the process of the country's withdrawal from the EU, giving the head of the European Council Donald Tusk a letter with the appropriate notification. According to the rules set forth in the 50th article of the Lisbon Treaty on withdrawal from the European Union, Britain will have to leave the association on March 29, 2019 - exactly two years after Brexit's launch.