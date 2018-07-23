 Top
    British FM: Coordinated Brexit is at risk

    Jeremy Hunt: British authorities want constructive relationship with EU

    Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ The risk that coordinated EU-London Brexit will not exit, is still in force.

    Report informs citing the TASS, Jeremy Hunt, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs told following the talks with his German colleague, Heiko Maas in Berlin.

    "There is a certain risk that the regulated Brexit will not exit," he said.

    At the same time, J. Hunt stressed that the British authorities want a constructive relationship with the EU.

