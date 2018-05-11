British Electoral Commission fined main Brexit campaign groups

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ One of the main Brexit campaign groups in Britain’s 2016 EU referendum Leave.EU was fined 70,000 pounds ($95,000) on Friday by the Electoral Commission for incorrectly reporting its expenditure and breaching a spending limit. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The Electoral Commission said the group - which was separate from the official pro-Brexit group Vote Leave - failed to report "at least" £77,380 it spent.

Leave.EU co-founder Arron Banks called it a "politically motivated attack".