British billionaire has link with Russian intelligence, says MP

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ A British government MP has used parliamentary privilege to claim the founder of a leading pro-Brexit think-thank has links to Russian spies.

Report informs citing the DW, a Conservative MP Bob Seely told MPs Christopher Chandler, who launched the Legatum Institute, was an "object of interest" to French intelligence in 2002.

The MP made his allegation against Mr Chandler as MPs debated the Government's Sanctions and Anti-Money Landering Bill in the Commons.

Referring to files which he said were dated 2005 and covered the period from the mid-1990s, Mr Seely said: "These documents are brief, terse, factual files listing activities, associations and judicial action.

"They have been authenticated by senior French intelligence sources and by British and American counterparts familiar with their contents.

But, a Legatum Institute spokesman hit back: "Christopher Chandler has never been associated directly or indirectly with Russian intelligence or the Russian state.

"Neither Christopher Chandler nor anyone at Legatum is aware of any such alleged 'investigation' by French authorities, not 16 years ago or at any time since.