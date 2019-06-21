British Airways refuses to fly over Hormuz

© BBC https://report.az/storage/news/9f354f9856d83a91829ac9631bc5bb46/78b42058-8f36-4499-bd99-fa09d2262df4_292.jpg

The largest British air carrier British Airways suspended flights over the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Earlier, the Federal Aviation administration (FAA) of the United States issued an emergency notice prohibiting American airlines from flying in Iranian airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

"Our security team is in constant contact with authorities around the world as part of a thorough risk assessment of each route we take," the BA representative said.

She added that the airline, following the recommendations of the FAA, is now using alternative routes.

Notably, Dutch airline KLM also suspended flights over some areas of Iran.