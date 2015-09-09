 Top
    British Airways plane caught fire at Las Vegas airport - VIDEO

    Passenger plane Boeing 777 with 159 passengers and 13 crew members aboard caught fire before takeoff

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ 14 people were injured in the fire of passenger aircraft of British Airways at the airport in American Las Vegas, Report informs citing CNN.

    The Boeing 777 with 159 passengers and 13 crew members aboard caught fire before takeoff, all people were evacuated. The plane was heading to London.

    All the victims received medical aid.

    The part of the airport is closed, this may lead to flight delays. Cause of fire is investigated.

