British Airways fined more than 183 million pounds

British Airways is set to be fined more than £183 million ($ 229,3 million) by the Information Commissioner's Office over a customer data breach. Report informs citing the TASS, the company said.

The total proposed fine of £183.39 million is the equivalent of 1.5% of BA's global turnover for the financial year ending December 31.

It relates to the theft of customers' personal and financial information between August 21 2018 and September 5 2018 from the website ba.com and the airline's mobile app.

The airline initially said around 380,000 payment cards had been compromised. However, according to the results of the investigation, it turned out that the hackers managed to get access to the data of 244 thousand cards.