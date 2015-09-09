​British Airways commented incident in Las-Vegas airport

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ British Airways issues official statement regarding incident in Las-Vegas airport.

British Airways officially stated that the company is continuing to care for the 157 customers who were on board BA2776 from Las Vegas to London Gatwick, Report was told by the air company.

"8 passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries and British Airways have sent colleagues to assist them. All injured passengers have already been released following care and treatment, - the statement says.

According to the media, 14 people were injured in the fire of passenger aircraft of British Airways at the airport in American Las Vegas on September 8.