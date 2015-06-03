​British actor joins Kurds fighting Islamic State group

Baku. 03 June. REPORT.AZ/ A British actor who has had minor roles in Hollywood films has joined Kurdish fighters battling the Islamic State group in Syria and appeared in an online video Tuesday.

Report informs, Michael Enright, who played a deckhand in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest," appeared in a video released by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, known as the YPG. The video showed him in a trench with other fighters firing an assault rifle.

"ISIS are dangerous to every human being alive," Enright says in the video, posted on the YPG's Facebook page on Tuesday, referring to the IS group.

He called for weapons and medical aid for the Kurdish fighters, describing them as "my havals," the Kurdish word for comrades.

The YPG has emerged as a key fighting force against IS in Syria. With the help of U.S.-led coalition airstrikes, they have succeeded in liberating dozens of towns and villages in northeastern Syria from IS.