Britain to immediately evacuate its citizens from Sharm El-Sheikh

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ British citizens will begin return home from Egypt's Charm el-Sheikh on Friday after all necessary security measures are in place. All necessary security measures at Sharm el-Sheikh’s airport in Egypt and British passenger jets waiting for takeoff will be in place on Friday, after which British citizens will begin returning home, Report informs British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said.

Hammond said Thursday that the measures “should be in place by tomorrow” and that it could take weeks or months before flights to the resort city would return to normal, Sky News reported.