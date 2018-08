© РИА Новости / Алексей Филиппов

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ / UK will allocate 10 million pounds for food aid to Afghanistan, suffering from drought, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"Drought in Afghanistan leads to more serious crisis, the lives of 1.4 million people are under threat...", the statement of International Development Secretary of UK, Penny Mordaunt, reads.

It is reported that the funds allocated by the UK under the world food program will help 441 thousand people.