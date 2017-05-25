Britain stopped sharing information with the US on the investigation of Manchester terror

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Police investigating the Manchester Arena bomb attack have stopped sharing information with the US after leaks to the media, Report informs referring to BBC.

UK officials were outraged when photos appearing to show debris from the attack appeared in the New York Times. UK officials believe that US law enforcement rather than the White House is the likely culprit for the leaks.

Earlier it was stated that Theresa May is to raise concerns with Donald Trump at a NATO meeting later.

An investigation of the suicide bombing in the evening of May 22 after the concert of American singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena stadium continues in UK. Victims of this terrorist attack were 22 people, more than 60 were injured. About 20 of them are in hard or critical condition.

22-year-old Salman Abedi, a native of Manchester of Libyan origin was an executor of the terrorist act. He is suspected in connections with Al-Qaeda. But the responsibility for the attack was assumed by the "Islamic State".

About ten people, including relatives of the terrorist, were detained in Britain and Libya in the framework of the investigation of the terrorist attack in Manchester.