Britain Stages First Pegida 'Anti-Islamization' Rally

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ The German-founded Pegida movement was presenting its first demonstration in Newcastle, England on Saturday.

The German-founded Pegida movement, which opposes the so called "Islamization" of Europe, held the first rally in Newcastle, England on Saturday.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, on Facebook, more than 800 people specified they would attend the demonstration.

Pegida’s spokeswomen in Britain Marion Rogers said, “It’s about integration. We are not anti-Islam. We are not here to split up any communities.”

A counter-demonstration to Pegida is also taking place in the city.