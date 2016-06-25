Britain's EU commissioner resigns

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/Britain's representative on the EU executive in Brussels, Financial Services Commissioner Jonathan Hill, said on Saturday he was resigning following the referendum vote for Brexit which he had campaigned against.

“As we move to a new phase, I don’t believe it is right that I should carry on as the British commissioner as though nothing had happened,” Lord Hill said. “In line with what I discussed with the president of the commission some weeks ago, I have therefore told him that I shall stand down.”

“I wanted it to end differently and had hoped that Britain would want to play a role in arguing for an outward-looking, flexible, competitive, free trade Europe. “But the British people took a different decision.”