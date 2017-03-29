Britain officially notifies Brussels on withdrawal from EU

© eucopresident

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ British Ambassador to Brussels handed over a letter, signed by the Prime Minister. Sir Tim Barrow arrived this morning with the letter concealed safely in a diplomatic bag.

At the same time as he gave the letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, Mrs May addressed MPs on a momentous day for Britain.

Report informs, according to the rules stipulated in the article of the 50th Lisbon Treaty, the state wishing to leave the EU must do this exactly two years after sending the official notification. Thus, Britain will have to leave the EU on March 29, 2019. The decision to withdraw from the EU was taken by the British at a referendum on June 23, 2016.