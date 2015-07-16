Britain foreign secretary: Israel can be pragmatic with the agreement on Iran

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond says, Israel can be pragmatic with the agreement on Iran.

Report informs citing foreign media, P.Hammond further noted that Israel would have preferred a permanent stand-off with Iran instead of a nuclear deal, however that would be against the interests of the UK and the Middle East.

Addressing the Parliament, Hammond said: "The question you have to ask yourself is what kind of a deal would have been welcomed in Tel Aviv?

"The answer, of course, is that Israel doesn't want any deal with Iran. Israel wants a permanent state of stand-off and I don't believe that's in the interest of the region, I don't believe it's in our interest."

Hammond further warned that, had the global community not acted fast enough to negotiate a nuclear deal, a military conflict wasn't too far.

"The real alternative to a deal that prevents Iran building a nuclear bomb almost at some stage would have been war. What we have averted with this agreement is the threat and a prospect of a war."