Suspension bridge collapsed in France

Suspension bridge has collapsed in France.

French bureau of Report informs that the incident was recorded in the north of the city of Toulouse.

The bridge leading to the town of Mirepoix-sur-Tarn in the south west France département of Haut-Garonne collapsed at about 8am on Monday, sending a car plunging into the river below.The car contained a 15-year-old boy and his parents, and the boy died at the scene.

The 150m long suspension bridge had a weight limit, and initial reports suggested that a large lorry had driven onto it when it collapsed.

An investigation on the fact is underway.