Brexit negotiations start in Brussels

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Brexit negotiations have started in Brussels.

Report informs citing BBC, Brexit Secretary David Davis and Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier attend the talks. On the first day, the opening session would focus on basic issues of procedure such as how often the two men and their teams will meet and in what order items will be discussed.

"We are starting this negotiation in a positive and constructive tone, determined to build a strong and special partnership between ourselves and our European allies and friends for the future", D.Davis said.

According to estimates, Brexit will cost 50 bln GBP ( 57 bln EUR).