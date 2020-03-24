Top

Brent crude price climbs

Futures price for Brent crude oil for delivery in May 2020 during trading on the International Currency Exchange (ICE), London increased by 4.6% to $ 28.26 per barrel. WTI crude oil futures price is at $ 24.63 per barrel (+ 5.4%).

