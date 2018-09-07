Brazilian presidential candidate stabbed at rally - VIDEO

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Jair Bolsonaro from the Social-liberal party, who is leading the polls in the race of Brazilian presidency, received a serious stab wound, Report informs citing Interfax.

The attack took place the day before in the Brazilian city of Juiz de Fora during his speech at a rally for his support. J. Bolsonaro was admitted to the hospital in a state of shock and heavy bleeding due to a penetrating stab wound to the abdomen.

Doctors noted that after immediate surgery, the injured would have to stay in hospital for at least 10 days. According to the doctors, there is no risk for the life of the presidential candidate.