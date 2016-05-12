Brazilian president moves belongings from Presidential Palace

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has ordered to remove some of her personal belongings from the presidential palace amid the Senate vote on her impeachment, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

On Wednesday, Brazil’s Senate debated whether the president should face an impeachment trial, in which case she would immediately be suspended from her job for up to six months.

Some of Rousseff’s belongings have already been moved from the Palacio do Planalto (Brazilian president’s official workplace) in the capital Brasilia to the Palacio de la Alvorada (official residence).

According to the information 28 out of 38 Senators who have delivered speeches so far said they were in favor of Rousseff’s impeachment. A total of 41 votes out of 81 are needed for the impeachment trial.

Police have reportedly used tear gas to disperse Rousseff’s supporters who gathered in front of the Senate building on Wednesday.

In April, two-thirds of Brazil's lower house lawmakers voted in favor of impeaching Rousseff.

Brazil’s president has been facing a wave of public discontent for over a year amid Brazil’s struggling economy and a major corruption scandal in the state-owned Petrobras petroleum company.