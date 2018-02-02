 Top
    Brazilian president loses pension due to problems with documents

    Temer retired in São Paulo in 1999© Beto Barata/PR

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Brazilian President Michel Temer did not provide evidence to the bodies that he was alive and stopped receiving a pension.

    Report informs citing the foreign media.

    Temer retired in São Paulo in 1999, before that he worked as a state attorney.

    The administration of the president of Brazil explained that he could not undergo the procedure because of employment. Also, the office they said they had already sent all necessary documents to the authorities.

