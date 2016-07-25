Brazil police arrest 12th suspect in alleged Olympics terror plot

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Brazilian police announced the arrest of twelfth suspect in planning and preparation of a terrorist attack at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, the suspect was arrested during anti-terrorist operations.

The operation was conducted from 22 July in nine states of the country.

Earlier, the acting president of Brazil Michel Temer called an emergency cabinet meeting in connection with information about planned terrorist attack.