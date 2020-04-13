Brazil: COVID-19 cases top 22k

The coronavirus death toll in Brazil increased by 9 percent in the past 24 hours — reaching 1,223 people, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

In addition to the 99 new deaths, the country also registered 1,442 new infections, amounting to 22,169.

The death curve in Brazil is similar to the one in the U.S. — the country with the most confirmed cases and deaths worldwide. The number of cases is still on the rise in the two countries.

Most cases of infections and deaths were recorded in São Paulo, 8,755, and 588 accordingly.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,800,000 globally, resulting in more than 400,000 recoveries and over 100,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.