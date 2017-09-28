Brawl breaks out in Parliament of Uganda because of disputes over presidential power - VIDEO

© REUTERS/James Akena

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Members of Parliament of Uganda had brawl during the meeting.

Report, a video from the site of events on September 28 published a portal Sky News.

MPs brandished microphone stands, threw punches and clambered over benches as security officers sought to remove 25 lawmakers barred by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga after engaging in another brawl on the same issue on Tuesday.

The reason was Uganda's parliament that has taken a first step towards scrapping the presidential age limit that would allow long-time leader Yoweri Museveni to stay in power. Under the existing constitution, a person standing for president must be under 75 years of age - which would make Museveni, 73, ineligible to stand at the next polls in 2021.

The President of Uganda is elected every five years by a joint vote.