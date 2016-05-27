Brawl at 'Jungle' refugee camp in France leaves 3 dead, 40 injured

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ 40 people living in the "Jungle" refugee camp in the northern French port of Calais were injured and 3 dead in a brawl between around 200 Afghans and Sudanese on Thursday, local officials said, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Police said one person had been shot, and officials confirmed that several people received knife and baton injuries.

"Around 40 migrants, three volunteers and a police officer were injured in a brawl between Afghans and Sudanese. The reason for the fight has not yet been determined," the regional authority said in a statement.

The fight broke out as food was being distributed at the Jules-Ferry aid centre, the authority said.

Several makeshift shelters were been burned down and that 15 fire trucks had been called to the site.

Around 20 police cars also arrived to break up the fight, and tear gas was deployed.

A fight between Afghans and Sudanese in March left 19 people injured.

Although the government says the number is vastly inflated, French and British charities say nearly 5,000 people remain in the Jungle despite efforts to clear the camp and demolish shelters earlier this year.