BP orders complete evacuation of Valhall field in North Sea

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ More than 200 workers being evacuated from drilling platform as vessel breaks moorings in stormy seas and drifts towards Valhall oilfield.

BP has ordered an evacuation of staff from a North Sea oilfield as a large unmanned barge drifts in rough seas towards drilling platforms.

Report informs referring to the Norvegian VG, BP said all 235 people working on eight platforms in the Valhall oilfield were being moved to nearby facilities as a precautionary measure.

A spokesman for the oil and gas group told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that workers on the platform could see the barge drifting towards the site, despite the rough weather and poor visibility. The barge is thought to have broken free of its anchor during storms on Wednesday.

BP added that salvage teams were on the drifting vessel, which belongs to the Norwegian firm Eide Marine.