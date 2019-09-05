Boris Johnson again intends to offer Parliament to hold snap elections

The office of the British Prime Minister confirmed that Boris Johnson intends to propose to parliament to hold early general elections in the near future, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"The Prime Minister will make a speech in which he will explain why now is the time to speak out to the people who have been let down by the Parliament. The elections will resolve the situation once and for all," a representative of the Prime Minister's office told reporters.

Yesterday, the House of Commons rejected Johnson's proposal to hold an election on October 15.