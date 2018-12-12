Border between France and Germany closed due to emergency in Strasbourg

© Toronto Star https://report.az/storage/news/ce7ee8bed83399d6aaef6b4bf6398e3c/37fb7dbc-a737-435f-92bc-d8b30be49d9d_292.jpg

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ French Law Enforcement agencies are conducting an operation in the area of the Cathedral in Strasbourg, Report informs citing Reuters.

Details of the operation are not provided.

RIA Novosti informs citing local residents that the border between France and Germany was closed due to the shooting incident.

Notably, the 29-year-old Chekatt Cherif opened fire in the center of Strasbourg.

As a result of shooting 4 people were killed, while 12 were injured.

According to the information provided by a source in French Prosecutor's office, the anti-terrorist division was engaged in investigation of the incident at the Department in Paris.