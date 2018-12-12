 Top
    Close photo mode

    Border between France and Germany closed due to emergency in Strasbourg

    © Toronto Star

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ French Law Enforcement agencies are conducting an operation in the area of the Cathedral in Strasbourg, Report informs citing Reuters.

    Details of the operation are not provided.

    RIA Novosti informs citing local residents that the border between France and Germany was closed due to the shooting incident.

    Notably, the 29-year-old Chekatt Cherif opened fire in the center of Strasbourg.

    As a result of shooting 4 people were killed, while 12 were injured.

    According to the information provided by a source in French Prosecutor's office, the anti-terrorist division was engaged in investigation of the incident at the Department in Paris.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi